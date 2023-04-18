SRK Holds Aryan Close, AbRam Steals The Thunder In Heartwarming Family Photos Going Viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his family members Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan have taken over our timelines with their happy family photos and we have no complaints. The Khan family came together to pose for family photos as a part of Gauri’s highly-anticipated coffee table book. Previously, photos of Aryan posing with Suhana and AbRam had gone viral. A photo of the family standing together had also hit the internet.

Now, various fan clubs shared new pictures from the coffee table book, showing that the family dressed in their best outfits for the shoot. In one picture, Shah Rukh was seen posing with Aryan. The father-son duo stole hearts and had fans comparing them with Mufasa and Simba.

In another, Shah Rukh struck a power pose with Suhana Khan. A third picture showed Gauri posing with a shy Aryan while the whole family came together for pictures with a naughty AbRam. Check out the photos below:

Shah Rukh has been busy with his work in the last few months. After the release and the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the actor is wrapping up the shoot of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Suhana and Aryan are busy with their Bollywood debut projects. While Suhana is making her acting debut with The Archies, Aryan is eyeing the directorial seat, helming a project under Red Chillies Production.

