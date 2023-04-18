CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » SRK Holds Aryan Close, AbRam Steals The Thunder In Heartwarming Family Photos Going Viral
1-MIN READ

SRK Holds Aryan Close, AbRam Steals The Thunder In Heartwarming Family Photos Going Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 13:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with his family for pics.

Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with his family for pics.

Shah Rukh Khan joins his family to pose for a number of frame-worthy photos. The actor posed solo with Aryan and Suhana as well.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family members Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan have taken over our timelines with their happy family photos and we have no complaints. The Khan family came together to pose for family photos as a part of Gauri’s highly-anticipated coffee table book. Previously, photos of Aryan posing with Suhana and AbRam had gone viral. A photo of the family standing together had also hit the internet.

Now, various fan clubs shared new pictures from the coffee table book, showing that the family dressed in their best outfits for the shoot. In one picture, Shah Rukh was seen posing with Aryan. The father-son duo stole hearts and had fans comparing them with Mufasa and Simba.

In another, Shah Rukh struck a power pose with Suhana Khan. A third picture showed Gauri posing with a shy Aryan while the whole family came together for pictures with a naughty AbRam. Check out the photos below:

RELATED NEWS

Shah Rukh has been busy with his work in the last few months. After the release and the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the actor is wrapping up the shoot of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Suhana and Aryan are busy with their Bollywood debut projects. While Suhana is making her acting debut with The Archies, Aryan is eyeing the directorial seat, helming a project under Red Chillies Production.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

first published:April 18, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 13:23 IST