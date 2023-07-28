Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Hold Hands, Dance Their Hearts Out In Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most admired couples in the country. After being together through thick and thin for over three decades, this couple beats every odd together. The power duo’s chemistry and understanding have transcended in their professional lives. Shah Rukh and Gauri together run a production company besides endorsing several leading brands in commercials and campaigns. As the couple would say, after 38 years of being together, even Valentine’s day doesn’t arrive without asking them. While fans continue to love their bond, a netizen unearthed some rare pictures of SRK-Gauri Khan’s wedding and you won’t be able to stop yourself from gushing.

On Friday, a reddit user going by the name Mellow-Sid shared a bunch of never-seen-before pictures of the hottest couple of Bollywood. As one could ascertain from the caption, these pictures were part of a Zee TV program Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. In the first snap, we can see Shah Rukh Khan grabbing Gauri by her hair and feeding her something amid jubilant guests. In the second slide, Gauri dances with Swaroop Sampat, former Miss India. The third picture showed the couple holding each other’s hands and dancing among the guests. In the fourth snap, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a moustache and holding Gauri’s arms. There was also a group picture of SRK with his friends.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh was all of 18 when he fell head over heels for a beautiful young Gauri. The duo reportedly met in Delhi at a party when SRK wanted to ask Gauri out. They spoke to each other for five awkward minutes sipping colas before they parted ways. But as fate would have it, SRK got Gauri’s number and started pursuing his soulmate.The young couple fell in love with each other but their journey was a bumpy ride. They dated for many years and during the time, faced several hurdles. At one point in time, they got into a huge fight leading Gauri to travel to Mumbai from Delhi without informing SRK. He followed her to the Maximum city and at the Gorai beach, they patched up. In 1991, SRK married Gauri Chibber, a Hindu.

Shah Rukh is also always seen celebrating his wife’s milestone moments. Gauri is a renowned interior designer who has designed many high profile commercial spaces and residence pads around the city. The couple welcomed their son Aryan, six years after their wedding and in 2000, they were blessed with their daughter, Suhana. In 2013, the couple became parents to AbRam Khan, via surrogacy.