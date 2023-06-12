Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares The Archies' New Poster: 'I Hope Big Moose Is Also There'

The Archies’ new poster, which was released today in the morning, has left fans super excited. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Well, sharing the same poster on his Twitter handle, the Pathaan actor wished the whole cast good luck.

He writes, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.” The makers unveiled another fresh poster from the film. Suhana and Khushi too shared the same on their Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love. pic.twitter.com/KBnWEGx4BV— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Well, the actor is holding a ask me session on Twitter. One of the fans asked him, “Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?” On this Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually….”

Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually…. https://t.co/AbCrU5azMF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Earlier, when the first look of Archies was out, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to share the same and gave special advice to his daughter. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!,” he wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. This film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and broke all box office records. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Reportedly, Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.