Shah Rukh Khan Gives Paparazzi a MISS As He Heads to Kashmir For Dunki Song Shoot, See Photos

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, headed to board his flight to Kashmir. However, he chose to refrain from posing for the paparazzi yet again. News18.com had exclusively learned earlier in the day that Shah Rukh is flying to Kashmir to film a song for his upcoming film Dunki.

In the photos, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a black bomber jacket as he made his way to catch the flight. The superstar was spotted at the private Kalina airport. See the photos below:

Sources told News18.com exclusively that the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, and his production team visited Sonamarg last week too. The crew has already reached Kashmir. SRK is likely to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the insiders added. Fans are happy that cinema is back in the Valley. Mushtaq Chayya, a hotelier, said, “We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further.”

Dunki brings Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani together for the first time. It also marks his first film with Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Slated to release in June, the film’s poster hinted that we will see Shah Rukh in a never-before-seen avatar. While there are rumours that the film is likely to be delayed, the team is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also made headlines last week as he visited Aditya Chopra to extend his support following Pamela Chopra’s death. Pictures and videos showed the actor meeting Aditya with his son Aryan Khan.

