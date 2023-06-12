CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Updates About Jawan Teaser, Says He Plans To Watch Film With Atlee Today
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Updates About Jawan Teaser, Says He Plans To Watch Film With Atlee Today

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 16:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms Jawan is ready and he plans to watch the film with director Atlee today.

Shah Rukh Khan is not shying away from teasing Jawan. The film, which was originally slated to release in June, has been delayed to September. Owing to the wait, several fans asked Shah Rukh Khan an update about the film during his Ask SRK session on Twitter on Monday and the actor had some witty replies. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh about his plans for the evening and Shah Rukh revealed he might watch Jawan with Atlee.

“Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans in evening? #AskSRk," the fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…." If this wasn’t enough, a fan asked him when the content for Jawan would start dropping and Shah Rukh had a witty reply ready. “When are we getting #Jawan material ??? #AskSRK," the fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai…"

Another fan asked Shah Rukh when he plans to release the teaser of Jawan. The actor replied, “If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja..??"

A fan went on to ask Shah Rukh Khan, “When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for jawan?" The actor replied, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!!"

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. Besides the superstar, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on September 7.

first published:June 12, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 16:31 IST