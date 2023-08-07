Shah Rukh Khan Goes The Pathaan Way For Jawan, Says NO To Media Interviews: Report

The buzz over Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Jawan is growing more each day. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7 i.e exactly a month away now. Last week, the makers unveiled the first track from the film Zinda Banda, which has already become the talk of the town. However, as per reports, the promotions of the film especially with the media will be as minimum as possible.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama informed that, Shah Rukh Khan will be following Pathaan model for Jawan as well. “Shah Rukh Khan didn’t give any interviews at all before the release of his last film, Pathaan (2023). Yet, it was an all-time blockbuster. He wants to continue with this strategy for Jawan and is confident that even without interviews, the audiences will be pulled in to the cinemas.

The source further, “A few events are planned but it will be without Q-and-A sessions, as is the norm nowadays. However, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to rock the show with his funny and thought-provoking quotes. Also, fans need not worry as he’ll keep conducting the ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter from time to time. It’s a super-hit strategy. Shah Rukh himself loves going through fan questions and replying in his trademark witty style. Fans, too, go gaga over his replies.”

On a closing note the source added, “Ultimately, the content of Jawan is very enticing. As a result, the team believes that these minimal promotional strategies will work big time.”

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance of actress Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will be hitting the theatres on September 7.