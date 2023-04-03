Shah Rukh Khan Grooves With Gauri Khan in Unseen Video From NMACC Launch; Seen Yet?

Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate entertainer and his presence at the NMACC launch was proof. King Khan rocked the stage on Day 2 of the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC). A video from the show surfaced online that shows Shah Rukh Khan grooving with his wife Gauri Khan on the hit tunes of AP Dhillon. The actor is seen dancing his heart out at the gala which was marked by extraordinary glitz, glamour, and stardom.

The video was shared by designer Jodi, who attended the gala at the NMACC on Instagram and wrote, “We also got to see our favourite SRK! There’s no one quite like him." On the first day of the launch, Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with his family, including wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

On day 2, Shah Rukh Khan stole the night at the NMACC gala with his performance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The star graced the stage and entertained the crowd with his hook step. Later, he also invited Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage to match his steps. The trio performed elegantly as the crowd hooted for them. SRK ended his act with his signature pose, making the crowd go berserk.

Fans were awestruck by the actor's performance on stage. One user commented, “Once a king, always a king." Another user wrote, “No one can beat out King Khan. He is the best in every step." The audience pleaded for him to perform once again. They alluded to his famous dialogue from his movie Pathaan, asking him, “Desh ka sawaal hai (it for the country)." Agreeing with the demand from the audience, SRK said, “Desh ka sawaal hai, ek baar aur bajayenge. Mai bas itna hi karunga varna meri saas chad jayegi aur mai marr jaunga (Since it is for my country, I will do just this one step. Otherwise, I will get breathless and die)."

Shah Rukh Khan proved to be a complete swagger as he grooved to AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde along with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan on stage. AP Dhillion, who was also present at the event, shared a photo with SRK.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen posing with Salman Khan, host Nita Ambani, along with Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Pathaan. He is also working on his upcoming films, Jawaan and Dunki.

