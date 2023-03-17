Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t hide his reaction after Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta danced to his hit track I’m the Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The duo set the dance floor on fire with their performance of the song, which is now synonymous with SRK, at Alanna Panday’s wedding. In an inside video shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan stood witness to the performance and cheered the duo as they danced to the song.

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen standing with the crowd looking handsome as ever in a black tuxedo. The Pathaan actor was seen sporting a big smile as Ahaan and Karan danced to the hit track. Many others standing beside him were also seen cheering the duo on.

Ahaan Panday & Karan Mehta perform on the song 'I'm the best' infront of the Man himself ♥️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IZ5M9vn9K5— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 16, 2023

Besides this, another video going viral from the ceremony features Alanna’s cousin, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday performing to Saat Samundar Paar with Ahaan and her father Chunky Panday. Ananya was seen wearing a gorgeous saree as she danced with her father and cousin.

Alanna married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Alanna and Ivor chose to be an ivory couple, as the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom colour-complimented her in a matching sherwani. The dreamy wedding ceremony was hosted at the lavish Taj Hotel Colaba in Mumbai.

Glimpses from the wedding ceremony that was shared by Ananya Panday also captured the bride and the groom taking the holy pheras as well as making their wedding vows. The couple also hosted the traditional pre-wedding ceremonies such as mehendi and haldi, pictures and videos of which had gone viral.

