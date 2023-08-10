SRK Has Savage Reply To Fan Who Said ‘Zinda Banda Song Aap Par Suit Nahi Kiya’: ‘Maaf Karna Bhai…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movie of the year. While everyone is eagerly waiting for it, King Khan conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter on Thursday, August 10. While SRK responded to several fan questions, he also decided to give a befitting reply to a troll who expressed disappointment with the Jawan song Zinda Banda.

“Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi," the social media user wrote. Reacting to this, SRK tweeted, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan". Check it out here:

Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan https://t.co/7wRoprVwCA— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Not just this, another user also trolled Shah Rukh Khan and age shamed the actor. “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai," the tweet read. SRK replied to the user and called him ‘bewakoof’. “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha," he wrote.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan released a new Jawan poster in which he was seen holding a gun.

It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.