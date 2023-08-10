CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JailerJailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Spandana Vijay RaghavendraGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » SRK Has Savage Reply To Fan Who Said ‘Zinda Banda Song Aap Par Suit Nahi Kiya’: ‘Maaf Karna Bhai…’
1-MIN READ

SRK Has Savage Reply To Fan Who Said ‘Zinda Banda Song Aap Par Suit Nahi Kiya’: ‘Maaf Karna Bhai…’

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 16:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the music for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan.

Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the music for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a befitting reply to a troll who expressed disappointment with the Jawan song Zinda Banda.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movie of the year. While everyone is eagerly waiting for it, King Khan conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter on Thursday, August 10. While SRK responded to several fan questions, he also decided to give a befitting reply to a troll who expressed disappointment with the Jawan song Zinda Banda.

“Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi," the social media user wrote. Reacting to this, SRK tweeted, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena….#Jawan". Check it out here:

Not just this, another user also trolled Shah Rukh Khan and age shamed the actor. “Sir jawan hone ki ek umer hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai," the tweet read. SRK replied to the user and called him ‘bewakoof’. “Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha," he wrote.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan released a new Jawan poster in which he was seen holding a gun.

It is being said that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Reportedly, the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. jawan
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:August 10, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 16:11 IST