Shah Rukh Khan Jawan action sequence, Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee jawan release date

Ever since the prevue of Jawan has come out, fans have been anticipating seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together on the screen. Many reports suggested that South Superstar is making a brief appearance in Jawan and fans are eagerly waiting for some beans to be spilt in the matter.

Amid the buzz, the film’s action choreographer Yannick Ben recently talked about the two major fight sequences between SRK and Vijay. However, he didn’t tell if he was talking about Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Sethupathi. In the interview with Etimes, Yannick revealed that the audience will be able to see SRK and Vijay in the same frame. He mentioned that they were taking care of two segments- the prison fight and the Pune train station. When he was asked about Vijay’s casting in Jawan, Yannick smiled and said, “I am not sure about Thalapathy Vijay."

According to several reports, it is said that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen doing a cameo in Jawan. Reports suggest that Vijay didn’t charge any fee for his special appearance as he shares a great equation with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.

SRK, recently interacted with fans on Twitter by hosting a #AskSRK session and shared many interesting things about his film Jawan. He shared that for his character preparation in Jawan, he watched a lot of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash movies. He also revealed that these superstars and their movies helped him understand the language and expressions.

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Jawan has Nayanthara as the female lead and also marks her debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing a cameo role in the film. However, the makers have not announced anything yet so far.