Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Clips 'Stolen' and Leaked Online, FIR Filed

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an FIR alleging some clips from King Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan were ‘stolen’ and leaked online. As reported by Free Press Journal, an FIR was filed at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on August 10 under the Information Technology Act. In the FIR, Red Chillies Entertainment alleged that the Jawan clips were shared online, violating the copyright.

Reportedly, five Twitter handles have been identified that leaked the videos and legal notices have been sent to them as well. However, only one of the Twitter accounts has acknowledged the notice.

This is not the first time that Jawan clips have been leaked online. In April this year too, the Delhi High Court directed social media platforms, ‘shady’ websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and other platforms to remove the leaked videos of Jawan and urged them to stop their circulation. This had come after Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, had filed a lawsuit in court.

“It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these leaked video clips are nothing but clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully-curated marketing strategy of a film," the court was told.

During the shooting of Jawan too, Red Chillies Entertainment banned mobile phones and recording devices on sets. This was done to avoid any leaks.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.