CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Clips 'Stolen' and Leaked Online, FIR Filed
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Clips 'Stolen' and Leaked Online, FIR Filed

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 11:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rkh Khan's Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

Shah Rkh Khan's Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an FIR alleging some clips from King Khan's upcoming movie Jawan were 'stolen' and leaked online.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an FIR alleging some clips from King Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan were ‘stolen’ and leaked online. As reported by Free Press Journal, an FIR was filed at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on August 10 under the Information Technology Act. In the FIR, Red Chillies Entertainment alleged that the Jawan clips were shared online, violating the copyright.

Reportedly, five Twitter handles have been identified that leaked the videos and legal notices have been sent to them as well. However, only one of the Twitter accounts has acknowledged the notice.

This is not the first time that Jawan clips have been leaked online. In April this year too, the Delhi High Court directed social media platforms, ‘shady’ websites, cable TV outlets, direct-to-home services, and other platforms to remove the leaked videos of Jawan and urged them to stop their circulation. This had come after Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, had filed a lawsuit in court.

“It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these leaked video clips are nothing but clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully-curated marketing strategy of a film," the court was told.

During the shooting of Jawan too, Red Chillies Entertainment banned mobile phones and recording devices on sets. This was done to avoid any leaks.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. jawan
  3. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:August 12, 2023, 11:10 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 11:10 IST