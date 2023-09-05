You Won't Be Able To Watch SRK's Jawan At These Delhi Theatres, Here's Why

Booking tickets for Jawan at some Delhi theatres during its opening weekend might not be possible due to the upcoming G20 Summit 2023, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in the national capital. This international summit is set to take centre stage as a significant geopolitical event of the year. The meticulous preparations for this summit, including a three-day period of restrictions spanning from September 8 to 10, will have a noticeable influence on the screening schedule of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, Jawan, in certain parts of the city.

The rationale behind these restrictions, as laid out by the Delhi government, is to strategically minimise any potential disruptions during the G20 Summit. This comprehensive lockdown encompasses various sectors of society, including educational institutions, both public and private offices, banks, and entertainment venues.

Consequently, schools, offices, restaurants, shopping malls, local markets, and even the Supreme Court will temporarily close their doors to the public. Given that the summit is slated to be held at the recently constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Center situated in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, it is imperative to regulate entry and exit points within the capital city.

While these measures are undeniably necessary for the seamless execution of the summit, they give rise to concerns regarding the accessibility of cinemas and theatres, particularly those located within the regulated zone.

Which theatres will not have Jawan shows this weekend?

Prominent theatre chains such as PVR Plaza, INOX Odeon, PVR Rivoli, and PVR ECX Chanakyapuri are strategically positioned in the central parts of New Delhi. During the summit’s designated dates, they will be subject to restricted access. However, it’s worth noting that all four of these theatres are planning to screen the film on September 7, coinciding with its nationwide premiere. Although advance booking for Jawan commenced on August 31, tickets for this film remain unavailable at these four theatres this weekend.

Hence, if you had contemplated a movie night in Connaught Place on any day between September 8 and 10, you might want to consider rescheduling your plans accordingly.

Delhi Police’s traffic advisory

The situation is further exacerbated by the Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory, which aims to facilitate the movement of passengers to the airport and railway stations. However, prospective travellers should brace themselves for potential delays, rendering the prospect of venturing out for a movie screening less enticing.

In wake of #G20 Summit, Delhi Police would restrict movement on some roads from 8th to 10th September. No essential supplies and services will be affected due to this. Take metro to avoid probable road jams. Other than this, Delhi would run normal. Don’t pay heed to rumors. pic.twitter.com/idEts0jfxJ— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 2, 2023

In essence, you might end up spending more time en route to the cinema than actually watching the movie itself. The combination of traffic advisory and restricted access to theatres is undoubtedly posing challenges for those eager to catch SRK’s latest action-packed thriller.

Jawan buzz continues

While the restrictive measures imposed in light of the G20 Summit will undoubtedly impact the screening of Jawan in certain pockets of New Delhi, the ardent support of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and the extraordinary buzz surrounding the movie continues. Trade analysts have been predicting record-breaking numbers.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the highly anticipated film is set to release this coming Friday, September 7.

Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi!Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live. So Book your tickets now! https://t.co/B5xelUahHO#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BLqKfzrsnD— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 1, 2023

Whether you are a fervent follower of international politics or an unapologetic Bollywood buff, September in New Delhi is poised to be anything but mundane.