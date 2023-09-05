How Much Does Jawan Director Atlee Make Per Movie? Find Out Here

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar has earned a stellar reputation in the Indian film world, thanks to his exceptional storytelling and impressive directorial skills. His journey in the film industry has been both creatively satisfying and financially rewarding. Atlee Kumar’s knack for capturing audiences’ hearts is evident in his financial success. According to a report by Siasat.com, Atlee’s estimated net worth is approximately 5 million USD (approx Rs 42 crore).

Atlee’s exceptional directorial skills are in high demand, as reflected in the substantial compensation he commands for his various projects. It’s reported that he charges a standard fee of approximately Rs 52 crore for each film he directs. Recently, Atlee Kumar added another feather to his illustrious cap by helming the highly anticipated movie Jawan, starring Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. This collaboration has generated immense excitement, bringing together two powerhouse talents from different corners of Indian cinema. As Atlee prepares to deliver a surefire box office success, the film is expected to join the exclusive Rs 1,000 crore club.

However, it is noteworthy that Atlee made a conscious decision to reduce his usual fee for his most recent project, Jawan, where he negotiated a remuneration of Rs 30 crore, reported Siasat.com.

According to a report by The Opinionated Indian, in 2013, Atlee Kumar started his journey as a director with a movie called Raja Rani. This romantic comedy was a big success, loved by both critics and the audience. It featured stars including Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, and Sathyaraj. Raja Rani made huge money at the box office in South India, crossing over 500 million rupees in just four weeks. For his great start as a director, Atlee received a special award called the Vijay Award for Best Debut Director.

After Raja Rani, Atlee worked with actor Vijay on a movie called Theri in 2016. This movie was a huge hit and became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of that year. Atlee continued his success with more movies like Mersal in 2017 and Bigil in 2019, both featuring Vijay again. These movies made Atlee famous for his storytelling skills. Mersal was especially well-liked for its interesting story and how it was brought to life on the screen. Atlee’s recent release Jawan is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7.