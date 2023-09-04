Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Song Chaleya Gets Mention In Conman Sukesh's New Letter To Jacqueline

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written yet another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from inside jail. However, this time his letter also got a mention of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan song Chaleya. As reported by E-Times, Sukesh shared that he danced to the Jawan song after its release. He dedicated the song to Jacqueline Fernandez and thanked King Khan and Anirudh for creating it.

In the same letter, Sukesh claimed that he is getting a pet hospital constructed in India to fulfil Jacqueline’s dream. “My team has assembled everything, and construction is scheduled to commence on September 11th, with the aim of starting operations on August 11, 2024, which coincides with your next birthday, baby,” he wrote as cited by IANS.

“We will have the finest veterinarians in the country, and all treatments and surgeries will be provided free of cost, just as you wished, my Queen Bee. I truly hope this will bring a beautiful smile to your face. Your smile and love are the only things giving me strength during this phase. Baby, you looked stunning at the Indian Parade in the USA, and it made me fall in love with you all over again," Sukesh added in his letter.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case has written several letters to Jacqueline so far. Last month, he sent a letter to the actress on her birthday and expressed his love for her. “May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea," a part of his letter read. Prior to this too, he had sent Easter wishes to Jacqueline via a letter.

While Jacqueline Fernandez previously denied any kind of romantic relationship with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case and has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.