Before Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan Star Nayanthara Also Worked With Katrina Kaif - Did You Know?

Superstar Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut with the much-awaited Atlee directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan as the lead hero. However, before working with SRK, Nayanthara worked with another Bollywood superstar - Katrina Kaif. She was featured in a beauty campaign for Katrina’s brand.

An old interview clip has now resurfaced on Reddit in which Katrina can be seen expressing her fondness for Nayanthara. Talking to Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Katrina said, “I always found Nayanthara very stunning as well as very strong. She comes across as a fighter. There is something in her, in her way of work. She’s been working from a very young age and she’s very meticulous at work. She knows her work, she’s very particular." Watch the viral clip here:

Katrina also shared that she felt some similarities between her and Nayanthara. “I kind of resonated with that. When she was on set, I was telling my team that it’s kind of like watching yourself in a mirror. You understand that when people say you’re particular, but you understand why that person is like that," she added.

The Kay Beauty founder continued, “It was just a magical day. It was what I wanted - to have that support. Let me tell you, I have been on film sets with my best friends and with people who have given me so much love, and I had amazing days. But I don’t think there’s ever been a day where I felt as supported as I did that day when all of us were together."

Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 this year. The film is directed by Atlee and also features superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The advance bookings for Jawan have also begun.