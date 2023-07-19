Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Tracklist Details Revealed, Deepika Padukone Likely To Feature In 2 Songs

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most-awaited movies. Ever since the prevue of the film has been released, it has only multiplied fans’ excitement. While everyone is eager to see their favourite superstar in his six different avatars, details regarding Jawan’s tracklist have been revealed how. On Thursday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and claimed that there are going to be six songs in Jawan.

Manobala Vijayabalan disclosed the setlist in his tweet and mentioned six tracks that will be included in the movie. Even though he did not reveal the exact names of the song, he gave context for each track. Apart from the Jawan title track, there will be a ‘Faratha song’, which will feature Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. There will also be a track to introduce Nayanthara and one ‘SRK’s girl gang steals the show jail song’. Finally, the ending song will be a Ramaiya Vatsavaiya remake, which will have Shah Rukh in an unseen avatar.

Manobala’s Tweet read, “#Jawan track lists Jawan Title Song. Faratha song #ShahRukhKhan - #DeepikaPadukone] #SRK’s Girl Gang Steals the Show Jail Song. #Nayanthara Introduction Song. Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan Song [Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone]. End Credit Song [Ramaiya Vatsavaiya Remake] SRK Unseen look."

#Jawan track listsJawan Title Song. Faratha song [#ShahRukhKhan - #DeepikaPadukone]#SRK’s Girl Gang Steals the Show Jail Song.#Nayanthara Introduction Song. Dil Tere Naal Jodiyaan Song [Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone]. End Credit Song [Ramaiya Vatsavaiya Remake] SRK… pic.twitter.com/u3aZDTCRdp — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 19, 2023

Interestingly, according to the information related to the songs revealed, there is no track featuring the leads, Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan together, whereas Deepika, who will have a cameo in the film, will feature in two tracks. Fans also found it surprising as one of them wrote, “It looks like @deepikapadukone as the main lead with two songs where #Nayanthara is playing a special appearance role as there is not even one song BTW SRK-Nayan" while another asked, “Does any Arijit Singh song is there."

Meanwhile, the new posters for Jawan were released recently, and they created an instant buzz on the internet. The looks of the actors promised an action-packed visual treat to the audience. Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7.