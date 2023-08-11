Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan 'Slow Dance'; Sushmita Sen Sings For Them in Viral Video; Watch

It’s surely a treat for fans to see all big Bollywood stars under one roof and enjoy. Well, one such moment captured in a video has gone viral today. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, all are seen enjoying the evening. Sushmita Sen, who stole the hearts with her voice, is seen singing for them. Well, we are talking about the party video which was organized by Simi Garewal.

In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dancing with Jaya Bachchan. The duo can also be seen having a quiet conversation. Amitabh Bachchan is also dancing with Mahima Chaudhry. While Manisha Koirala is seen enjoying the music. Sushmita Sen is wearing a beautiful shimmer saree and singing with Simmi Garewal. Hrithik Roshan is seen teaching Main aisa kyu hun’ steps to Abhishek Bachchan. The video left fans nostalgic and they quickly commented. One of the fans wrote, “Omg SRK and Jaya are so cute! Thanks for finding this gem OP. Lol at Hrithik and Abhishek at the end.” Another wrote, “Oh, I was so much in love with this Bollywood, waiting for every new movie release and till then watching the trailer again and again, enjoying each KWK episode, wanted to know more about actors personal life etc.”

Watch the video here:

The video has been garnering a lot of views. Many have called it gem also. “Wow.. had never seen this before.. Sush is such a stunner SRK & Jaya are so cute Big B, Mahima, Manisha.. nice to see them all.. And Hrithik n abhishek in the end Thanks OP,” writes another.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Jawan. The film is releasing on September 7 and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has The Intern with Deepika. Sushmita Sen starrer Taali trailer has released and will start streaming from August 15.