SRK Was Embarrassed Shooting This Scene in KANK, Told Karan 'I Can’t Do This, What is This Nonsense'

Karan Johar’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) raised eyebrows at the time of release. The film courted controversy for its theme, which revolved around infidelity. The film also dropped jaws after Shah Rukh Khan ditched the quintessential romantic persona for the film and was seen playing a grey character who cheats on his wife. While the film continues to be a topic of discussion among his fans, Karan had once revealed Shah Rukh was awkward during the makig of the film.

As reported by The Indian Express, Karan revealed in his biography — An Unsuitable Boy — that there was a scene that Shah Rukh had to give a second take for but the superstar was embarrassed to do it. “Shah Rukh would be awkward. I’d never asked Shah Rukh for more than a second take in my entire career; he’s never taken more than two takes for anything. He and I have this synergy, we just get what we want. But there was one scene where he’s on the phone, and Preity Zinta asks, ‘Dev, who are you talking to?’ And he says, ‘I am just coming.’ That’s it. But he couldn’t do that scene. He was just so embarrassed. He said, ‘I can’t do this. What is this nonsense!’” Karan recalled.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director revealed that even Amitabh Bachchan was nervous about the film. “Mr Bachchan would say, ‘Karan, what are you making? What is going to happen? What are you doing to me?’ And I’d say, ‘Amit uncle, I am casting you as a slightly overtly sexual older man.’ Then he’d laugh and say, ‘You have come to the right person.’ He has a great sense of humour and he was loving it. He loved his clothes. He loved the flamboyance of playing Sexy Sam,” he said.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starred Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Kirron Kher. Despite the controversies, KANK was a massive hit. Karan reunited with SRK in 2010 for My Name Is Khan. The film also starred Kajol and was a big hit.