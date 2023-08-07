Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Off Jawan Countdown With New Poster: '30 Days To Find...'

Jawan is coming! Shah Rukh Khan joined his fans to kick off the countdown to the film’s release. Directed by Atlee, the SRK film is set to release on September 7. With a month left, Shah Rukh took to his social media accounts and shared new posters from the film along with a message from the film. “Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.

In the poster, a bald Shah Rukh is seen holding a gun while another version of his character, covered in bandages, was seen in the background. The poster is in a blue tint. Check it out below:

Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH?#1MonthToJawan#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/O47jh05lnj— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2023

While Shah Rukh Khan is headlining Atlee’s directorial pan-Indian film Jawan, the film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

The makers also released the first song last week. Titled Zinda Banda, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sharing the song, Shah Rukh penned a note which read: “Usoolon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai. Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai! When priniples are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil sir and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!"