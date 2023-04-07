Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Specially-Abled Super Fan at KKR Match; SRK Fans Say 'King for Reason'

After a three-year hiatus, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) returned to their home ground at Eden Gardens and clinched their first win in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a whopping 81 runs. KKR fans were thrilled to witness their team’s victory but the icing on the cake was a special treat in the stands – the owner of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan himself.

King Khan is loved by one and all for his generous nature and has always been recognized for warmly greeting his fans with love. After the nail-biting match last night, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted greeting Harshul, a devoted KKR fan, who attends every KKR match at the Eden Gardens. After KKR’s win against RCB, the Pathaan star greeted Harshul Goenka and affectionately kissed him on the forehead. Incidentally, this is not the first time that SRK met his special fan, Harshul. In 2018, the megastar met him and a heartwarming video capturing the moment went viral on the internet. Hailing his kindness, one user wrote, “Srk ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge", while another commented, “King for a reason."

Netizens also showered love and blessings on KKR and SRK super fan Harshul, who has been putting up a tough fight against cerebral palsy. Many called him a warrior and wished him good health. The official account of KKR on Instagram, too, hailed Harshul. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Back home to Eden, back home to Harshul dearest."

SRK, who is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, will next be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

