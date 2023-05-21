'Shah Rukh Khan Lost His Family' Rebuilt Career, Personal Life': Manoj Bajpayee on Actor's Success

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee have come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films. Both are the biggest inspirations of self-made superstars and have made great progress in various spheres. In a new interview, Manoj recently spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s journey and shared how they share a mutual respect for each other.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Manoj shared that he deeply respects Shah Rukh Khan, having witnessed him overcome the loss of his family and rise to prominence in the film industry. “Mujhe bahut khushi hoti hain usko uss mukaam pe dekh ke, jiss tarah ke duniya usne khadi ki apne liye. Ek vyakti jiska pura duniya ujadh chuka that. 25 saal ke umar mein aur uska pura parivaar ja chuka tha, phir usne apni duniya khadi . Parivaar apna create kiya, apne liye itna bada naam, izaat banaya (I feel very happy to see Shah Rukh Khan at the hieght that he is now. The way he has created his own world, after losing his entire family at the young age of 25 is commendable. He created his own space, his own family. He worked hard to achieve all the fame and name that he now has).”

He further added, “Main isliye respect karta hoon kyunki main unke aas paas saare doston mein tha, jisne dekha tha uske saath yeh sab hote hue. Mere liye kabhi Shah Rukh ke liye koi kadvahat nahi ho sakti (I respect him because I was one of his friends who had seen him at his worst. I can never be bitter about Shah Rukh’s success).”

In the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee shared how in their early days, he and Shah Rukh Khan used to meet regularly and even worked on some projects. However, they don’t get to meet often due to their busy schedules and especially now that they have ‘creative worlds’ with their work.

Manoj Bajpayee was most recently seen in Gulmohar. Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Gulmohar featured Manoj as Sharmila Tagore’s onscreen son and also featured Simran and Suraj Sharma. It was directed by Rahul V Chittella.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which is all set to release on Zee5 on May 23. It is touted to be a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true events. It is the story of an ordinary man - a lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case. It is an inspiring and emotional story about, P. C Solanki who fought a case against the self-made godman. The movie is the courageous story of willpower vs power, proving that no ‘Man’ is above the law.