Shah Rukh Khan Makes 'DIRTY' Comment in Viral Video, Asks 'Can I Also Play With Mallika Sherawat?'

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan from his Koffee With Karan appearance has surfaced online in which he can be seen making a ‘dirty’ comment. In the episode, the Pathaan actor was also joined by Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

In the viral clip, the host of the chat show, Karan Johar, can be seen asking SRK about a piece of advice he would give to his son Aryan Khan if the latter develops a crush on Mallika Sherawat. “If Aryan develops a crush on Mallika Sherawat, your advice to him would be?" Karan asks. Shah Rukh Khan shares a hilarious response to it and says, “She is very young. If he develops a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he will be playing with her so I’ll say, ‘Can I also play with her sometimes?'"

While King Khan’s comment leaves Kajol and Rani in splits, he then calls them ‘dirty minded’. Kajol then reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s response and calls it ‘extremely gross’, whereas Rani calls it ‘sweet’. Watch the viral video here:

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “Let’s be clear here Karan johar is having the dirty mind, dirty questions and dirty fantasy of playing with the emotions of people." Another person shared, “Was that really funny it’s really a derogatory remark and if ur praising him for that there is a problem."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. He also has a cameo to play in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Besides this, it was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to opt out of the ‘Don’ franchise. Reportedly, the superstar wants to do ‘commercial films that cater to universal section of audience’ only as of now.