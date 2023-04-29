Shah Rukh Khan MOBBED At Srinagar Airport, Fans Refuse to Let Him Go Without Selfies; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted heading to board a flight from Srinagar on Friday when the Bollywood superstar was mobbed by fellow travellers at the airport. In a viral video, SRK was seen surrounded by a sea of fans trying to take a selfie with the actor. While Shah Rukh tried to find his way around and get out of the crowd, it was a struggle as fans appeared to not let him go without a selfie.

At the airport, Shah Rukh was seen wearing an all-black ensemble. In a few pictures that surfaced online, Shah Rukh was also seen wearing a bomber jacket. Shah Rukh was in Kashmir to shoot for a schedule of Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

As per Greater Kashmir, Rajkumar Hirani shot scenes for the film at a famous resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. “The shooting for a portion of the movie scheduled at Sonamarg has been completed and the crew is returning to Srinagar. Some portion of a song is likely to be shot in south Kashmir on Thursday," a source told the publication. A portion of the film was also allegedly shot in Dal Lake.

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. This marks Shah Rukh’s first association with director Rajkumar Hirani and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. It is also rumoured that Vicky Kaushal is in the movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also has Jawan in the pipeline.

