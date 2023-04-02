Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara And Deepika Padukone To Shoot For Jawan Songs In April? Here's What We Know

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Jawan. While the shooting of the film is currently in its last leg, it has now been reported that the cast of Jawan will be wrapping up two songs in the month of April within the time frame of ten days. Not only that, the song that has to be shot between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be a sure shot chartbuster.

According to the source close to Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be shooting the same in Mumbai. The source revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be shooting for the first song of Jawan in the first week of April in Mumbai. It’s a song composed by Aniruddh and is touted to be a chartbuster of epic proportions."

Meanwhile, King Khan will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone after Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang for yet another song that is bound to be a chartbuster by Anirudh Ravichander. The source shared, “For this song, Shah Rukh Khan will be joined by Deepika Padukone. The song will be shot till April 15 and that would mean a wrap on music on Jawan."

Meanwhile, the post-production and VFX work on Jawan has been going on with full swing so they could deliver the film on its announced release date of June 3. The source shared, “Atlee is confident that the film will release on June 2, 2023. The final print with VFX will be locked by May 10 and even then, the team will have 20 spare days in hand. Atlee is a master at his job and knows how to fire under pressure."

Talking about Jawan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is also rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay might also be making a cameo in the film along with another cameo of Sanjay Dutt. Jawan is slated to release in June this year.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

