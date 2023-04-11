Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Shoot Song Sequence for Jawan With Farah Khan: Reports

Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is helmed by director Atlee. The team of Jawan are busy shooting for the film and photos and videos from the same are often leaked online, creating more buzz within the audience. Now, it is being reported that the Lady Superstar is in Mumbai to shoot a song for the film.

According to Pinkvilla, SRK and Nayanthara were spotted at Bandra Fort on Tuesday for the shooting of their song sequence. The publication further reported that the duo shot for the song at Ballard earlier and it is choreographed by Farah Khan.

Besdies SRK and Nayanthara, Jawan will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover among others. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

Last month, Nayanthara was in Mumbai to finish a 9-day schedule. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Nayanthara’s Mumbai schedule for Jawan was a blissful journey. She has completed a few important scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in this weeklong schedule while a few will be shot in Rajasthan. However, the makers are yet to lock dates for the same. There are some scenes that are sure to leave people on the edge of their seats.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Nayanthara welcomed twin sons with her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan last year. During a recent event, she revealed the names of her children- Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.

On the professional front, the actress will also be seen in the Tamil film Iraivan, besides Jawan. Then, she has Nilesh Krishna’s untitled film in the pipeline.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, he made his comeback with Pathaan this year. Jawan will be his second film of 2023 following which he will be seen in Dunki.

