Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Getting Bald For Jawan, Says 'This Is The First and Last Time...'

With just a week away from Jawan big’s release, Shah Rukh Khan has now unveiled the massive trailer of the film at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The trailer was earlier released digitally across all platforms.

During the grand show, while unveiling the trailer, he opened up about donning multiple looks in the film and especially where he goes bald. Speaking about the same, the actor declared, “I have been bald also, and that is something I have never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I’ve gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka.”

King Khan talking about JawanJawan has the aspects for all the people!✨🔥 Watch it with family, everyone will love one or other aspects of the movie ✨❤️@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir @yrf @SRKUniverseUAE #Jawan #JawanTrailer #JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifa… pic.twitter.com/AwW6hicSrH— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also set the stage on fire as he grooved to Zinda Banda song from the film. Not just this, the actor was also seen dancing to the Arabic Version of Chaleya Chaleya song, which was also released on the same night. For the special event, SRK sported a black t-shirt with matching pants and layered it with a red jacket. Needless to say, the superstar looked charming as always.

Before signing off, Shah Rukh also impressed his fans with one of his bold dialogues from the film. ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)’.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ account and announced that the Jawan trailer will overtake Burj Khalifa. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!" he had written.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.