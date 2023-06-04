Shah Rukh Khan Plays With a Little Suhana Khan From Her Childhood Clip, Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most doting fathers. Recently, a heartwarming video featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan and has been going viral on the internet. The viral video, which captures some precious father-daughter moments, has left fans in awe.

In the video, we can see a small Suhana playing with her father Shah Rukh Khan. Glimpses of her debut film The Archies, which is yet to be released, can also be seen. In a recently surfaced video, Shah Rukh can be seen spending quality time with his daughter Suhana. The budding actress is often seen accompanying her father to various public events too. As the video went viral, fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages, expressing their love for Shah Rukh Khan and. One of the fans wrote, “This edit is simply full of love.” Another wrote, “This is make me so emotional.’

Watch the video here:

On her birthday, Shah Rukh shared an adorable video and wished, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby.” Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies co starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film will mark Khushi and Agastya’s debut too. The Archies will be released on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Ahead of her debut, Suhana recently became the face of a cosmetic brand. Shah Rukh Khan also cheered for his daughter and shared a special message for her on social media. His post read, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan co starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The actor was currently shooting for Dunki in Kashmir.