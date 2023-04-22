Shah Rukh Khan Was The First Choice For Munna Bhai MBBS, Pathaan Actor Could Not Do It Because...

Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS needs no introduction. Released in December 2013, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was an instant hit and is widely loved by the audience to date. However, do you know that not Sanjay Dutt but Shah Rukh Khan was Hirani’s first choice for the role of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on social media in which the Pathaan actor can be seen revealing why he could not be a part of Munna Bhai MBBS. “Munna Bhai, I could not do it because I was injured at that time. I had undergone a spinal operation. I was not sure when I’ll be able to join," SRK said.

Shah Rukh Khan further explained how Rajkumar Hirani did not want to wait longer since it was the beginning of his career and added, “Raju was making his first film. I was shooting for Devdas when I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS. When I got injured, Raju dialed me from London and asked, ‘When will you do it?’ With due respect, Raju was not a big director. He was making a small film. Waiting for a star was difficult for him."

In the same interaction, King Khan also heaped praises on Sanjay Dutt and went on to say that he could never have done Munna’s role the way Sanju Baba did. “I do not regret it," he said.

Earlier in an interview, Rajkumar Hirani also talked about approaching Shah Rukh Khan for Munna Bhai MBBS. “We also approached Shah Rukh Khan. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed just right for the part. This is because he has the physique where he can look like a ‘bhai’. Also, with his dropping eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place. Now, I look back and can say that he was the right choice," he had said as quoted by dunyanews.tv.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have now collaborated for Dunki, the shooting for which is currently underway. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It will hit theatres in December this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here