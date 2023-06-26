Shah Rukh Khan Reacts After Chaiyya Chaiyya Performed at White House During PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the White House. He was welcomed with a special song performance by the musical group Penn Masala. They performed Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the same. He has now reacted to the same.

During an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, the fan asked, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in US… What do you wanna (want to) say about this?” Shah Rukh then acknowledged the same and reacted, “Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Fans on seeing his response applauded him for his response. One of them wrote, “Clever response." Another one wrote, “Savage reply by Shah Rukh Khan." A tweet also read, “Greatest Twitter interaction of the day…”

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated a significant milestone on June 25th as he completed an impressive 31 years in the film industry. The day marked the anniversary of his debut film, ‘Deewana,’ which was released on the same date in 1992. During the same Ask Me Anything Session, he also revealed about his ability to perform stunts at the age of 57 that truly caught the attention of his devoted fans.

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan,’ SRK revealed his long-standing aspiration to be an action star, a dream that he finally realised at the age of 57. In the movie, he effortlessly executed challenging action sequences and stunts, making them appear deceptively easy. Looking at this, a fan with the Twitter handle @SRKianPANKAJ asked him the secret behind his ability to perform such feats, to which SRK responded with his signature brilliance and humor, stating, “Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…." (Brother, I have to consume a lot of painkillers).

Meanwhile on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki and Jawan.