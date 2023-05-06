Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To Aryan Khan's brand D’YAVOL X's Sky-High Prices; Says 'Kuch Karta Hoon...'

Despite many trolling the collection for the sky-high prices of jackets and T-shirts, Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand, D’YAVOL X, sold out within a day of its launch. In addition to marking his directorial debut, the first ad for the brand also featured his father, Shah Rukh Khan. The collection’s jackets – priced at a whopping ₹2 lakh and hoodies at ₹45,000 – invited trolling on social media for the exorbitant prices and not catering to “aam aadmi".

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on Twitter with an #AskSRK session, following the announcement of the new release date for his upcoming film, Jawan. The movie, directed by Atlee, is now set to release on September 7. During the session, a fan raised concerns about the high prices of Aryan Khan’s clothing brand and asked if they could create more affordable options, saying, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do…. Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Please sell the Dyavol x jacket at Rs 1000-2000. The current ones will leave me homeless)."

To this, Shah Rukh Khan cheekily replied, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe.kuch karta hoon..!! (sic)." Check out the tweet here:

Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a black hoodie with a red ‘X’ during the IPL matches. It later turned out to be from Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand. The jacket is priced at Rs 2,00,555 on their sire. The highly sought-after signature piece was sold out within hours.

On the work front, Aryan is reportedly working on a web series titled Stardom produced by his father’s production company, Red Chillies Films. His sister Suhana Khan will be making her debut with the Netflix original film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

