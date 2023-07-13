Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Beqarar Karke Clip From Jawan Prevue Going Viral, Says It Was Atlee's Idea

Shah Rukh Khan is making major waves with Jawan and that too two months before it’s release. The action-packed prevue that was released earlier this week has already stoked everyone’s expectations as fans have been dissecting every segment carefully. However, one of the most loved segments came towards the end of the prevue when SRK breaks into a dance to Heman Kumar’s vintage song ‘Beqarar Karke Humme’. In his latest #AskSrk session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed it was Atlee’s idea.

When one of the fans asked, “Your favourite moment from the #JawanPrevue #AskSRK

Also Beqarar karke hamein Yun na jaaiye aapko hamaari Kasam laut aaiye.", SRK promptly replied, “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan."

Check out the tweet:

The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan https://t.co/BYASKGx7qw— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

The prevue revealed that Shah Rukh’s character was born in the jail and grows up to be an officer. He is seen fighting goons and brining justice. However, a twist arrives when we see an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage. It is then that fans began speculating that Shah Rukh plays a double role in the film, essaying a father and his identical son.

The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is also seen in the prevue making a special special appearance in the movie.