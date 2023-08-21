SRK Reacts To Controversy Over Replacing Amitabh As Don In Viral Video: 'I'd Make Don With...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have strongly expressed their disappointment over Ranveer Singh replacing him as the next Don. However, some netizens pointed out that when Shah Rukh had replaced Amitabh Bachchan earlier, many had doubted if he could portray the role with the same flair. A video has now resurfaced on the internet wherein Shah Rukh addresses the controversy surrounding his reboot of Don.

In an old episode of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, the host asked Shah Rukh, “If you woke up one morning and realized that you had gone back to the 70s, you would…" Shah Rukh, who is known for his wit and sharp sense of humor, quickly replied, “I would make Don with Chandra Barot and quell all the controversies that happen now."

Chandra Barot created the 1978 cult film Don with Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman as the leading pair. The film was later given a new life by Farhan Akhtar when he cast Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra as Don and Roma.

For the latest installment of the franchise, Farhan has roped in Ranveer Singh for the iconic role. This has irked many Shah Rukh Khan fans who said that there could be no Don without SRK. Ranveer then took to Instagram to address the “great responsibility" he had been given.

He wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema . I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream."

He continued, “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction."

“My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’. Thank you for your love," he added.

Fans of the franchise are now eagerly anticipating who Farhan will cast as Roma to replace Priyanka Chopra. It was rumored earlier that Kiara Advani had been roped in to play the cop. However, recent reports claim that Kriti Sanon might land the role.