Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Being Given Incomplete Film Scripts: They'd Say 'S*la Script Maangta Hain Humse'

Back in the day, before Shah Rukh Khan became the Badsha of Bollywood, he rocked the stage and TV screens! In an old interview, he spilled the beans about how directors would come up to him with half-baked scripts and expect him to work magic without proper dialogues.

But guess what happened when he turned into a superstar? Things changed! Suddenly, those very directors started bowing down to his script demands, realising it was all about his meticulous attention to details.

In the interview with Leheren, he recalled, “Jab main film sign karta hu tab main bahut pareshaan karta hoon logo ko. Ab aap pareshani boliye ya detailing kahiye ke aap mere paas kahini le kar aye aur kaha yeh storyline hain toh aap kar dijiye. Main bolta hoon ki aap puri kahani likh ke layiye, with dialogues (When I sign in film, I disturb the makers a lot. You call it disturbing or detailing — it’s up to you. They sometimes say see, this is the story you do the film. But I see bring me the whole story, the script and the dialogues. I am a stage artist).”

Recounting how things changed as his films started doing well at the box office, he said, “Abhi main hit ho gaya toh log kehte hai, detail se karta hain. Baat hain uss ladke mein. Lambi race ka ghoda hai. Pehle jab main karta tha tab bolte the, ‘Arre samajhta kya hai, yaar? Sala script maangta hain humse’ (When I became successful, people said, “He pays attention to details. This guy will last long. Earlier, when I used to do ask for scripts, they would say, ‘What does he think of himself? He is asking us for the script!)”

After making a theatrical comeback with Pathaan post a four-year-long hiatus, the superstar is all set to entertain audiences with another action-packed entertainer, Atlee’s Jawan.