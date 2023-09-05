Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Being Told 'It Is With 5 Actresses' In His First Meeting With Atlee For Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited movie Jawan. Besides King Khan, the Atlee directorial also stars five other actresses Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Deepika Padukone (who will be making a special appearance in the film). Days ahead of the movie’s release, SRK has now revealed what Atlee told him during their first meeting for Jawan. In a recent video, the superstar shared that working alongside five actresses in the movie was one of the first things that the director told him.

“I met Atlee during the making of Bigil and I had gone for a match between the Chennai Super Kings with KKR. As always, lost again. I spent some time with him and he was showing me this film just out of love because his wife and he really like me a lot. One thing led to another," Shah Rukh Khan said.

“Covid happened, I was just sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai and he said, ‘I have a film’ and I found it very interesting. The first line he told me for the film was this ‘it is you sir with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film’," the actor added.

King Khan further assured that Jawan has a lot of action, high-speed shots, dancing and good dialogue.

In one of his previous ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on social media, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Jawan is all about women empowerment. “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them," he wrote.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.