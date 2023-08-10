Shah Rukh Khan Releases King Of Kotha Hindi Trailer, Sends Big Hug To Dulquer Salmaan

The trailer of King Of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan has been dropped across all languages. The actor, known for his chocolate boy persona in the films, is all set to break his image with his upcoming projects. The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha in prominent roles. From Shah Rukh Khan to Suriya, Nagarjuna and Mohanlal, everyone is impressed as they unveiled the trailer of the film.

Shah Rukh who released the trailer in Hindi said that he is sending a big hug to Dulquer. “Congratulations on the impressive King Of Kotha Trailer, Dulqueer Salmaan! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!" SRK tweeted.

Responding to SRK’s tweet Dulquer wrote, “Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir! This is such a huge moment for me! Fanboy forever." Check the Twitter exchange between the two stars here:

Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever 🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2023

Actor Suriya Sivakumar, who unveiled the trailer in Tamil, called it a bloody good blast. “This looks like a bloody good blast! Presenting the King Of Kotha Trailer Dear brother Dulquer Salmaan. All the very best to you and the team!” he tweeted.

This looks like a bloody good blast! Presenting the #KOKTrailer Dear brother @dulQuer All the very best to you and the team!https://t.co/dmYvXbiKXC— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 10, 2023

Speaking about the trailer of King Of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan is seen portraying a character who struggles with addiction to alcohol, yet he receives all the respect in his locality for his good deeds. The action-packed film also includes a romantic subplot between Dulquer and Aishwarya. The story of the film narrates about the drug trade in Kotha, while Dulquer’s character named Raju is seen at loggerheads with rival gang members over control of the trade.

Looking at the trailer, it seems that the team has managed to add a pinch of action, romance and suspense to make it a potential mass entertainer film. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and is set for its theatrical release on August 24 in five languages- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film is coinciding with the Onam festival.

On the other hand, after making a comeback with Siddhant Anand’s directorial Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan with Atlee. It also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on September 7. Apart from this, he also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani opposite Taapsee Pannu.