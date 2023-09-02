Shah Rukh Khan Returns From Dubai After Unveiling Jawan's Trailer At Burj Khalifa; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1, after the massy trailer was dropped and showcased at the Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh Khan who was in Dubai for the big unveiling has returned to Mumbai, as he was papped exiting the airport on Saturday.

In a clip shared by Snehkumar Zala on his Instagram handle, one can see Shah Rukh Khan rocking a light denim shirt, paired with a white T-Shirt and light blue denim jeans. King Khan also accessorised his look with a funky chain around his neck, black sunglasses. He was also seen sporting a new hairdo. After exiting the airport premises, Shah Rukh Khan quickly made his way to the car before leaving the scene.

Watch the video here:

The advance booking for Jawan started at 10 am on Friday. As reported by DNA, it sold 1.18 lakh tickets worth Rs 4 crore by 3 pm on the same day. By 9 pm, Jawan sold 1,24,000 tickets across the three major multiplex chains. The report also claimed that the Tamil version of Jawan also sold tickets worth Rs 15-20 lakh.

This means that Jawan has already surpassed the total advance booking of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released earlier this year, the film had sold tickets worth Rs 3.39 crore.

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan is breaking records as far as advance bookings of his film are concerned. In January this year, SRK’s Pathaan also earned Rs 32 crore in advance booking, the highest for any Hindi film as of now.

On Friday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to create history with Jawan. Updating everyone about the advance booking status, he wrote, “Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after the Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. That will make him the first-ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history."

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.