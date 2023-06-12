Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Is Still Learning The Hook Step Of Pathaan; Motivates A Fan On His Bday

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions became iconic prior to the release of his biggest blockbuster of the year Pathaan. Now the actor is back once again with yet another interesting session of answering some prodding questions by fans. Soon after giving a shoutout to daughter Suhana Khan for the new Archies poster, Shah Rukh Khan engaged his fans on Twitter.

On Monday, a fan asked King Khan about the time he took to perfect his ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hookstep. He asked, “Jhoome Jo pathaan hook step seekhne me kitna time laga? #AskSRK". To this, SRK replied, “Abhi bhi seekh raha hoon…"

Abhi bhi seekh raha hoon… https://t.co/jspxcUR2TE— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

With UPSC prelims results declared today, one of the fans shared with the actor that it was his birthday and he couldn’t crack the examination. His tweet read,

“Sir aaj mera Bday hai aur aaj hi main UPSC exam main fail ho gya #askSRK". Shah Rukh Khan, in turn, motivated him by writing, “So sorry to hear that. Don’t worry try again next year…maybe in my birthday this time?? All the best jokes apart u will be back don’t worry."

So sorry to hear that. Don’t worry try again next year…maybe in my birthday this time?? All the best jokes apart u will be back don’t worry. https://t.co/9vgtDbOfdD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Another fan enquired, “One thing which u want ur children must have in them ? #AskSRK". Shah Rukh Khan wrote back, “My patience to deal with nonsense."

My patience to deal with nonsense https://t.co/WS5wx5boQ7— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

When a fan asked, “Do you sing or dance in shower? #AskSRK", Shah Rukh Khan wittingly replied, “No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar???".

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

One of the netizens shared a clip of his pet cat watching one of SRK’s movies. He wrote, “Hi sir,, I think my cat loves you". Shah Rukh Khan had the best reaction to it, “Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!," he tweeted.

Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!! https://t.co/DB2YWFG5hh— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to go by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. The film is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally.

The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, according to reports. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.