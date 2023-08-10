Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Jawan Is All About Women Empowerment: 'The Film Has A Strong Take On...'

Shah Rukh Khan and his AMA sessions on Twitter have become an iconic tradition, right before his big releases. While King Khan did not hold back at the time of Pathaan, the actor whose upcoming film Jawan is barely a month away from it’s grand release, gave a surprise to their fans with an impromptu #AskSRK session right after he unveiled a new poster of Atlee’s directorial and magnum opus.

Amid a flurry of questions that were directed at the actor, one of the Twitter users asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK." To this, SRK dubbed Jawan as a film that will be championing the themes of ‘women empowerment’, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan," his reply read.

The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan https://t.co/Bd2HySxhZF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, another curious fan asked about the genre of Jawan, other than being an action film. His tweet read, “Other than action what genre would you classify #Jawan as?

#AskSRK #FromSRK." Answering him, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Emotional drama….#Jawan."

Only an hour ago, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the fresh poster of Jawan that had King Khan in the bald avatar that we witnessed in Atlee’s prevue and a close-up of Vijay Sethupathi’s face. He spotted a thick, white beard and sunglasses. The poster also shared a glimpse of Nayanthara looking badass in black as she pumped out bullets from a gun. Shah Rukh Khan dropped the new posters in multiple languages and captioned it ‘The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. # Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.’

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance by actress Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will be hitting the theatres on September 7.