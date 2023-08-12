CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jailer Box OfficeOMG 2Jailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Ghoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Playing Snow White's Mother, Queen In Rumpelstiltskin In School Plays: 'I Got Typecast'
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Playing Snow White's Mother, Queen In Rumpelstiltskin In School Plays: 'I Got Typecast'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 16:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he got interested in acting in the six-page letter.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he got interested in acting in the six-page letter.

An old, handwritten letter of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on the internet now.

Shah Rukh Khan is known not just for his acting prowess, but also for his sharp intellect and ability to entertain with humour. This was reaffirmed by a handwritten letter that’s doing the rounds on the internet. Just recently, a user posted on Reddit a letter spanning over six pages, which was penned by the actor during his college days.

SRKby u/Pretty_Instruction_3 in BollyBlindsNGossip

The letter doesn’t have a date, but Shah Rukh wrote it when he was in his last year at Delhi’s Hans Raj College. In the letter, he talks about his childhood, family, school, and how he got interested in acting. He also mentions that he was really into sports like football, hockey, and cricket when he was a kid.

Speaking about his fondness for acting, Shah Rukh had penned that back in his school days, he discovered a liking for acting. “I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini and I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar. Mentioning of Raj Babbar, I just remembered how I really got interested in acting. My father had a chain of restaurants in and around Delhi," he wrote.

He added, “My first role was that of ‘Kallu Bania’ in a small school production of Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja. Then came the role of SNOW WHITE’S wicked mother and I was “typecast", in a girl’s role henceforward. The queen in Rumpelstiltskin and nurse in Mad House play followed." He also wrote about how winning awards at inter-school competitions in Delhi helped with his confidence.

Fans will get to watch Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan next, directed by Atlee. It’s slated to release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. Shah Rukh Khan
  2. bollywood
first published:August 12, 2023, 16:33 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 16:33 IST