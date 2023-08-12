Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Playing Snow White's Mother, Queen In Rumpelstiltskin In School Plays: 'I Got Typecast'

Shah Rukh Khan is known not just for his acting prowess, but also for his sharp intellect and ability to entertain with humour. This was reaffirmed by a handwritten letter that’s doing the rounds on the internet. Just recently, a user posted on Reddit a letter spanning over six pages, which was penned by the actor during his college days.
The letter doesn’t have a date, but Shah Rukh wrote it when he was in his last year at Delhi’s Hans Raj College. In the letter, he talks about his childhood, family, school, and how he got interested in acting. He also mentions that he was really into sports like football, hockey, and cricket when he was a kid.
Speaking about his fondness for acting, Shah Rukh had penned that back in his school days, he discovered a liking for acting. “I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini and I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar. Mentioning of Raj Babbar, I just remembered how I really got interested in acting. My father had a chain of restaurants in and around Delhi," he wrote.
He added, “My first role was that of ‘Kallu Bania’ in a small school production of Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja. Then came the role of SNOW WHITE’S wicked mother and I was “typecast", in a girl’s role henceforward. The queen in Rumpelstiltskin and nurse in Mad House play followed." He also wrote about how winning awards at inter-school competitions in Delhi helped with his confidence.
Fans will get to watch Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan next, directed by Atlee. It’s slated to release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra.