Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Playing This Desi Game A Lot as A Child, Says 'I Used To Love It'

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following and it is very much evident. There is no doubt that the actor loves his fans a lot and always tries to be in touch with them. He often holds an Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle and answers their questions. Today, the Pathaan actor revealed his childhood favourite game and said he used to love it.

During the session, one of the fans asked, “Sir Kya aapne bachpan me kavi Kancha yaani Marble kheli hai?” On this Shah Rukh Khan replies, “Bahut khela hai…use to love it and Lattoo also. Gulli Danda was my favourite.” In the same session, someone even asked him about his feeling for The Archies in which Suhana Khan will be making her debut. He said, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film….”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Bahut khela hai…use to love it and Lattoo also. Gulli Danda was my favourite. https://t.co/yLAXaaWaqx— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also gives a shout-out to the new poster of The Archies which was released earlier in the day. He wrote, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.” Suhana also shared the same on their Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. This film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and broke all box office records. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Reportedly, Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.