Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Vijay Sethupathi’s Look In Jawan; Juhi Parmar Slams Barbie Movie

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan continues to be headlines even days after of released prevue was released. The makers are releasing new character posters which are increasing the excitement level among fans. On Sunday, the team of Jawan hinted that a new poster might be released soon and it may feature Vijay Sethupathi. And today they have finally released the poster featuring the actor.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film which released on July 21 has created a lot of buzz, with many celebs taking their kids to watch the film. Actress Juhi Parmar also took her 10-year-old daughter Samairra for the film, however, they walked out of the theatre within 10 minutes. Taking to her social media handle, the actress penned a long note opening up about the real reason for why they didn’t watch the complete movie.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, had sparked dating rumours earlier when they were spotted in the same car post having dinner. Palak had denied these claims, saying that the duo was only friends. Recently, rumours were rife again after the two were seen going to a movie together. According to the latest reports, Palak and Ibrahim’s ‘relationship’ has been approved by their parents.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a few days away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the two songs that the makers have released so far. Leading up to all the hype, Ranveer Singh nearly broke the internet when he shelled out some serious Monday motivation with his insane physique in a new RARKPK promo.

Urfi Javed encountered an uncomfortable situation at the Mumbai airport recently. The actress was spotted arguing with a man who commented on her clothes. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Urfi can be seen coming out of the airport while flanked by fans. However, a man passes a disrespectful comment on her, leading to a verbal argument. The man in question said, ‘India ka naam kharab karti ho (You are giving India a bad name)". Urfi, who sported a green, printed backless dress, stood up against the man’s comments, and her fans rallied in support, calling out his behaviour and defending the actress’s right to respect and dignity.

