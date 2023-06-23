Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Jam To 'Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe' In Viral Video; Internet Can't Keep Calm

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has been through thick and thin, but it’s still going strong. They have come a long way in showbiz, with their films and all things in between. The duo now share a great bond having moved on from their ugly fight which happened back in 2008 at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party.

Post 2008, the actors weren’t friends for several years. Speaking about the same at an event, SRK had said at a leadership Summit back in 2012, “We have had a little bit of personal issue. This is not the first time, it is about four years ago. We were very close for 20 years… We have certain things that are similar and there are certain things which we disagree on. So at this point of time, we are on that plane of disagreement." It was in 2013 that Shah Rukh and Salman resolved their differences and patched up. They were seen hugging each other at Baba-Siddique’s Iftaar party.

Now, a clip, supposedly from 2018, when Salman did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero, is going viral. In the video that was shared on Reddit, the duo can be seen jamming and singing Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aya to their heart’s content, as a musician plays the guitar. The fun part? Both keep forgetting the lyrics! Check out the video right here:

The duo had also sung and danced at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception back in 2018. This year, the BFFs even starred in Pathaan together and their on-screen presence received the loudest cheers at the theatres. Both will soon be seen in another massive entertainer Pathaan vs Tiger in 2024. Back in December last year, Shah Rukh Khan had attended Salman khan’s birthday party and the pictures and videos went viral. Videos from outside the venue captured Salman Khan seeing off Shah Rukh Khan and the duo sharing a warm hug.