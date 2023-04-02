Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pose With Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Fans Call It 'Historic'

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event witnessed a bundle of celebs not just from Bollywood but from Hollywood too. It was no less than a multiverse of stars coming together from all over the world celebrating the instalment with much-needed good vibes and positivity. Several videos and photos from the big night are going viral on social media. However, the one photo which stood out from the night was that of Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan posing with the Spider Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Not just that, but Nita Mukesh Ambani also joined the stars making it a noteworthy moment from the night. Fans are over the moon seeing all of them together and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Wow SpiderMan Pathaan Tiger & Mary Jane in one picture, that’s an amazing capture 😍👏🔥❤️.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Now tiger and Pathan will call Spider-Man in case of emergency welcome to Marvel Pathan and tiger lol 😂.” ‘Spiderman tiger Pathaan Ek sath 🔥’ and ‘Wow😍 What a cross over 🙌,’ read other comments. Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, the NMACC launch event was no less than a star-studded affair. The dance performances put up by the stalwarts of Bollywood also stole the show. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many other celebs set the stage on fire with their dance moves.

The cultural centre was inaugurated on March 31 and who’s who of the industry were spotted arriving for the grand event. Right from Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kat Graham, Penelope Cruz to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Karan Johar, the stars set their best fashion foot forward and made heads turn on the red carpet.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared how Nita had confided in him about her big plans for NMACC almost a decade ago. “Nita has spent so many years trying to get this. I’ve known that, I think 10 to 12 years back, we’ve been discussing this and she’s been talking to me. She showed me the blueprint. It was designed in a bigger way, differently. Now it’s designed very differently. And it is such a spirit of passion here. It’s such a journey of passion," he said.

