Shah Rukh Khan Says He Hides Sadness Behind 'Flamboyance': 'To avoid depression, I act' | Throwback

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the impact his parents’ deaths had on his and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan’s lives. He shared how their father’s loss affected Shehnaz and how their mother’s subsequent death compounded their grief. A video shared by a fan club features Shah Rukh Khan discussing the impact of their father’s death on his sister, Lalarukh.

Shah Rukh recounts how she was in a state of shock and didn’t cry or say anything for two years. He mentions that she fell and hit her head on the ground. “For two years after that, she didn’t cry, she didn’t speak, she just kept looking into space. It just changed her world."

Despite Lalarukh’s improved condition at present, there was a time when she was fighting for her life while Shah Rukh Khan was filming Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Shah Rukh revealed that she had some health deficiencies and was hospitalised during the making of the movie and the doctors expressed doubts about her survival. “I took her to Switzerland, got her treated there while I was shooting Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. But she hasn’t ever recovered from the loss of her father, the suddenness of him passing away. And then, it got compounded because my mother also expired 10 years later,” he said.

Shah Rukh described Lalarukh as ‘highly qualified’ and ‘very intelligent’ but said that ‘she could not face the reality of losing her parents’. He, on the other hand, has found solace in developing a defense mechanism to cope with the loss.

“I somehow developed this sense of detachment and false bravado, which I show in public, a sense of humour and a lot of things which people think is very flamboyant and very Bollywood-like to cover up the sadness affecting my life and me becoming like my sister,” he said.

Describing his sister as a person far superior to himself, Shah Rukh Khan said that his children hold a greater affection for her than they do for him and his wife, Gauri Khan. “I am very glad that she is a part of our lives like this. But I don’t have the guts to be so simple, hurt and disturbed. So, a part of me keeps on working round-the-clock, keeps on being happy despite the things which are said about me or make a joke about things that I do but still keep doing them because if I do not, I think I would be in the same state of potassium deficiency and depression. So, to avoid depression, I act,” he said.