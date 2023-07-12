CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Booking First Jawan Ticket for Salman Khan: 'Pehle Issi Liye Aapko Dikhaya'
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Booking First Jawan Ticket for Salman Khan: 'Pehle Issi Liye Aapko Dikhaya'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's shoutout to Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's shoutout to Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan sends Salman Khan his love after the Tiger star gave Jawan prevue a massive shoutout.

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Salman Khan after the latter gave a shoutout to Jawan prevue. On Tuesday evening, Salman took to Twitter and declared that he will be catching a show on the first day of Jawan. Replying to his tweet, SRK said, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

Jawan is slated to release on September 7.

