Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Booking First Jawan Ticket for Salman Khan: 'Pehle Issi Liye Aapko Dikhaya'

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Salman Khan after the latter gave a shoutout to Jawan prevue. On Tuesday evening, Salman took to Twitter and declared that he will be catching a show on the first day of Jawan. Replying to his tweet, SRK said, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Jawan is slated to release on September 7.