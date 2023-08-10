Shah Rukh Khan Says 'I Love Rajini Sir', Reveals He Will 'Of Course' Watch Jailer

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday set the internet on fire with savage replies during an Ask Me Anything session. He was replying to all his fans and has been trending also for the same reason. Well, in between his fun session, a fan asked him if he would watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which has released today. The Pathan actor’s reply has won everyone’s heart.

He said, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan.” Fans were asking him about his upcoming action thriller Jawan. A fan even asked him “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?", Shah Rukh Khan who is absolutely the king of witty replies promptly wrote back, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan." Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been making waves on the Internet ever since its prevue was released on July 11. With fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release, their excitement has reached new heights, thanks to Badshah Of Bollywood’s captivating looks and powerful dialogues showcased in the 172-second promo video.

Take a look here:

Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan https://t.co/cKaqMlR8c4— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance by actress Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will be hitting the theatres on September 7.

Talking about Jailer, the film marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

Many fans took to Twitter to reveal that they watched the first day, first show of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial and they have thoroughly enjoyed it. Many fans pointed out that Rajinikanth still holds the star power in the movie and praised the writing of the film.