Shah Rukh Khan Says Jawan Features Crucial Life Lessons: 'Empower Women and Fight For The Right'

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 16:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted the Ask SRK session on Sunday, in which he addressed questions from the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, scheduled for release on September 7. With this move, King Khan is once again engaging with his fan base through social media, responding with his trademark humour and quick wit. Rarely does SRK miss a chance to retort with his classic wit; a fact that was recently reaffirmed in his latest interaction with fans. Maintaining that trajectory, Shah Rukh Khan addressed some pertinent questions about his film Jawan on Sunday.

A fan asked, “What moral can be learned from the movie jawan? Watching the movie fdfs in sydeny!#AskSRK Love u sir!" To this, his reply was, “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan."

Another one wrote, “#ASKSRK #Jawan me aakhir kitne role hai I’m confused !jitne roles hai Uske utne times multiply karke dekhuga ? Haina @iamsrk?" SRK quickly responded, “Pehle bolta chaar paanch role aur badha set!! Ha ha. Enjoy #Jawan."

One of the fans also went bald, mimicking one of SRK’s look from the prevue. In a selfie he shared with his friend, he wrote, “#AskSRK

Got bald look for Jawan, how’s the look?." Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious reaction. He replied, “Wow!! Doosre wale ka kya?? Uska bhi karwao na! #Jawan."

A fan stated, “You are the best..hoping #Jawan will bring a revolution for the better😌 #AskSRK." Shah Rukh Khan promptly wrote back, “#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool

Background music! #Jawan."

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will mark Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani among others. The film will also feature a special appearance from Deepika Padukone.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film’s trailer recently premiered on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a grand event that also featured a performance by Shah Rukh Khan.

