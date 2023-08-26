Shah Rukh Khan Says One Can Watch Jawan Four Times: 'Ek Baar Mann Ke Liye, Ek Baar Tann..'

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X. As the film gears up for release, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on X.

SRK sports a bald look in one of the avatars in Jawan. When asked about it, he said it has had an affect on his kids, since he sported longer locks in Pathaan, right before Jawan. Joking about it, he wrote, “And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha (sic)"

On being asked how many times can one watch the film, Shah Rukh, in his inimitable humour, wrote, “Ek baar Mann ke liye…ek baar Tann ke liye…ek baar Fun ke liye. Agar fan ho toh ek baar mere liye bhi dekh lena. 4 baar…"

Another fan wrote, “Sir…I’m in Dubai, I’ve made plans with a friend. We’re planning to watch a Bollywood movie… but which show would be the best to watch?" To this, SRK suggested, “Saare show dekh le alag alag friends ke saath!!, adding that “Bacche Buddhe aur #Jawan sab dekh sakte hain."

Jawan is set to release on September 7.