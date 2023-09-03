Shah Rukh Khan Schools Fan For Asking for Free Jawan Ticket for His GF: 'Don’t Be Cheap In...'

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and he is ensuring that the romance doesn’t die. The Jawan actor, on Sunday, hosted a session of #AskSRK to countdown to the release of his upcoming film Jawan. While he answered questions about his role in the movie and discussed the cities he’s visited, he answered a question by a fan asking for a free ticket to Jawan. “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama bf… #AskSRK @iamsrk," the fan asked on X (previously known as Twitter).

The Jawan actor pulled out his witty guns and shot down his request like a pro. He said that while his love is for free, he will not offer a free ticket. Instead, he urged the fan to buy a ticket for his girlfriend and not be cheap in love. “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! (I give love for free, brother, you will have to pay for the ticket). Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan," SRK wrote.

Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan how does he feel with all the attention on him this week. “Do you know that the whole world is having their eyes on you? You are the King and #Jawan gonna take all hearts by storm. How do you feel??? #AskSRK," the fan posted. Shah Rukh replied, “I feel blessed by the love of so many people! My family and me are eternally grateful to all for this immense love. #Jawan."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.