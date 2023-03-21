Shah Rukh Khan 'Scolds' Bhuvan Bam, Teaches Him How To Announce Pathaan on OTT King Style

It is official, Pathaan is heading to the OTT platform this week. The blockbuster film, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback on the big screen after four years, is heading to Prime Video this week and will be available for streaming starting March 22. However, before the massive digital release, the streaming platform released a hilarious teaser showing Shah Rukh and Bhuvan Bam cooking up ideas to make the big announcement.

Bhuvan pretended to be the writer-director for the project in the special video, trying to come up with catchy phrases but Shah Rukh is not impressed. He even jokingly scolds Bhuvan and decides to take things into his own hands and decides to curate his own announcement. His short and hilarious announcement leaves Bhuvan speechless.

Watch the video below:

Pathaan brought back the audiences in the theatres this year and ended up becoming the biggest hit since the Covid-19 pandemic set into India. According to YRF’s Instagram post, the film has amassed over RSs. 1048.30 crores. The gross collections in India is Rs. 656.20 crores and overseas Rs. 392.10 crores.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Belawadi and also shows Salman Khan in a cameo role. The plot revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma in order to stop a terrorist who threatens India’s security. In his quest, he must enlist the assistance of an ex-ISI agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative tasked with bringing down a private terrorist organisation plotting a nuclear attack on India.

Shah Rukh is set to reprise his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is to see if Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here